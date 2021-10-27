Despite vigorous opposition in towns and villages across Niagara County, Niagara Falls is preparing for a green future that will feature solar farms in the Cataract City.
Members of the City Council on Wednesday night unanimously approved a new local law to regulate the development of solar energy systems in the Falls. The law and associated changes to the city's zoning ordinances will govern solar generating systems not integrated into residential structures.
"New York state is committed to promoting green energy and this law addresses that," said City Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur, who drafted the new law and regulations. "There's great potential here in the city of Niagara Falls and we want to make sure we have the tools to move that ahead."
The law is based on a model piece of legislation created by the state for local municipalities. It was sponsored by City Council Chair Kenny Tompkins.
"Who wouldn't want (solar farms) here?" he said. "We're creating a means for that to happen."
Asked if he would welcome the kinds of solar energy development been shunned elsewhere in Niagara County, Tompkins said, "I hope so."
The council also voted unanimously to refer the local law and proposed zoning code amendments to both the Niagara County and Niagara Falls Zoning Boards for review. Both boards will make a recommendation to either approve, disapprove or modify the zoning code amendments and the local law.
Council members also enacted a four-month moratorium on the consideration or issuance of building and use permits for the construction of solar energy generating facilities. Tompkins said the moratorium was not designed to stifle the building of solar farms, but rather to allow time for the regulatory framework created by the new local law and the zoning code amendments to be approved and out into place.
"We're not trying to block it," the council chair said. "We just want to make sure we have everything in place (for development)."
