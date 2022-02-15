The Pendelton/Cambria Bear Ridge Solar Project application took a hit after the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) turned it back to Cypress Creek Renewables as incomplete in late January. Opponents of including Sharon Tasner, vice president of the Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar (COIS) group, said that they would take what comes as Cypress Creek tries to close the gaps ORES has identified.
Tasner confirmed that COIS had received $15,000 in local agency funds from ORES and plans to use those funds to fight the 900-acre, 100 MegaWatt solar energy facility.
“We will continue to fight this as concerned citizens,” Tasner said. “We do have legal guidance to do that and we’re not going to stop.”
An additional $85,000 in local agency funds were awarded to the Towns of Cambria and Pendleton with $51,000 and $34,000 respectively, according to Cambria Supervisor Wright Ellis and Pendleton Supervisor Joel Maerten.
Ellis said he received a letter regarding the application’s status from ORES and that a lot of the items cited were areas allies including COIS and Pendleton would’ve objected even if the siting agency had not intervened.
Ellis also noted, however, that if the company does get a “complete” verdict on its next submission, time is not on his or his constituents’ side.
“The one-year clock starts ticking,” Ellis said. “If ORES doesn’t process the application in 365 days, it’s automatically approved.”
Keith Silliman, senior project developer for the Cypress Creek, said that the incomplete was “not surprising” and that in 30 days, he is confident that ORES will find clarity in an updated version of the application.
“I think what ORES is doing is making sure to take a consistent look at each project,” Silliman said.
Areas that the letter touched on included noise, visuals, wetlands and decommissioning of the site after its shutdown.
Silliman said that science objections in ORES’s letter would be quickly clarified, including noise and civil engineering problems. He noted that, recently, one of his team went to another solar facility which held the same parts as proposed for Bear Ridge and within three-days had the information needed for the application.
“We’re getting that information,” Silliman said.
The letter also included different issues within the zoning laws and Comprehensive Plan of the Town of Cambria.
“ORES is looking for more clarification,” Silliman said. “We have environmental consultants and lawyers working in respect to that.”
It’s on this point that Tasner has lived and will fight.
“We moved here three years ago for the rural character,” she said. “We were living in North Tonawanda where we raised our kids. Now we have a daughter and some grandkids living in Cambria, and we followed them. We love it here and it’s the place we want to be the way it is.”
