A New York-based company is eyeing 50 acres of land in the town of Ellicott to place solar panels in two arrays.
The project, sought on 96 total acres on two adjoining parcels of land near the Chautauqua County-Jamestown Airport on North Main Street Extension, is currently in the preliminary stages.
Rebecca Toner with Storke Renewables LLC of Springwater, N.Y., spoke briefly in December to the Ellicott Planning/Zoning Board to outline the project. She said Storke Renewables is looking to lease the land, located at 3365 N. Main St. Ext. and behind Jamestown Advanced Products.
The land is currently owned by a man living in Ohio.
"At this date we are still in the preliminary part of the project," Toner told board members in December, noting that a State Environmental Quality Review form had been filed out but not yet submitted to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Due to the proximity of the airport, a glare study with the Federal Aviation Administration also would need to be completed before the arrays could be installed.
Toner said the northern array would produce a little more than 2 megawatts of power, with the southern array producing a little less than 2 megawatts. Power generated from the solar panel arrays would be sent to two nearby existing substations.
"So there's a lot of work still to be done before any actual development can occur," Toner said, later adding, "We're not really looking for a decision tonight, more so to bring it to the town and have a general conversation about the project."
The project is expected to be discussed further by the planning/zoning board in February.
