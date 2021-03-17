The Niagara Falls City Council has unanimously selected Frank Soda to fill the seat of retiring Council Member Andrew Touma.
The city lawmakers voted 5-0 at their regular Wednesday night meeting to appoint Soda, himself a former city council member, to finish Touma's term which ends on Dec. 31.
Touma, a two-term member, announced he was resigning effective March 31. A Falls school teacher, counselor and administrator, Touma said he wanted to turn his attention to a life-long goal of becoming a school principal.
"I have a lot of respect for Frank," Touma said. "The council didn't have an appetite to bring in someone who is (currently) running for (an open seat on) the council."
Under the terms of the city charter, the council members themselves are tasked with filling any vacancies. The only qualification required by the charter is that the replacement member must be of the same political party as the member who is departing.
Soda, like Touma, is a registered Democrat. The council is currently made up of two Democrats, two Republicans and an Independent.
The two Democratic seats and one Republican seat are on the ballot in the November general election. All three incumbents are not seeking re-election to the council and the balance of power could shift in January.
With that in mind, the Council Chair Kenny Tompkins, now an Independent, but formerly a Republican, had signaled immediately after Touma announced his resignation that his replacement would not be a current candidate.
"No, we're not going to pick someone who's running," Tompkins said at that time.
On Wednesday, Tompkins said the current council members had sought en experienced replacement.
"We were looking for someone who could step right in," Tompkins said. "We spoke to a number of former council members."
But Soda, reportedly, quickly emerged as the favorite to replace Touma. He is a former social studies teacher in the Falls School District, who would famously send the students in his American government class to attend city council meetings.
At the end of the meetings, Soda would require that the students get a council member to sign a form to prove they'd actually been in attendance. It was a regular ritual for council members.
"We talked about quite a few candidates," Tompkins said. "But we felt (Soda) brings a lot to the table."
Touma agreed.
"He brings energy, drive, knowledge, passion, experience, respect," Touma said.
Soda, 73, was elected to the council in 1985 and served one four-year term. He returned to the council in 1998, in similar circumstances to now, when he replaced Council Member Vincent R. Morello, who had died.
The current chair of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, Soda was also a member of the Falls Financial Advisory Board.
"He can make a difference (working) on the budget," Touma said.
Soda is also an appointee of Gov. Andrew Cuomo to the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission.
