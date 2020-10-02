In response to a recent rash of violence, including the city's 11th homicide of 2020 earlier this week, representatives from several local groups are joining forces to help a Niagara Falls resident with her effort to get more illegal guns off the city's streets.
The Niagara Falls Peacemakers and Yowowa Media, a local company that produces several online programs, including "Black Reality Unscripted," "The Edge of the Falls" and "Citizens United," will join together today for what organizers are describing as the first-of-its-kind "Social Media Telethon."
The event, which will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. and originate from the WNY Peacemakers new headquarters at 5125 Highland Ave. in Niagara Falls, is being coordinated as a show of community unity and conduct.
It will also be held in support of a grassroots community initiative started by Jill Shaw, a Falls resident who is working to raise money to help police hold another gun-buy back program in hopes of getting illegal weapons out of circulation.
Shaw said she's concerned about the safety of her 19-year-old daughter in light of all the shootings that have been happening in the Falls this year. As far as she is concerned, Shaw said Niagara Falls is facing an emergency situation when it comes to violent crime.
"At this point, this is an emergency and we need to get the guns off the street," she said
The social media telethon will allow representatives from Yowowa Media's podcast and live broadcast shows to join with the Peacemakers in raising funds to support Shaw's efforts for a gun buy-back program. The goal is to raise $20,000 and the telethon is designed to raise donations for the GoFundMe page set up for the fundraiser.
During the event, hosts from various programs will meet with guest visitors or who are part of the organizing groups. For four hours, they plan to promote the opportunity to make a donation to the effort.
"The only people not welcome on camera or microphone are politicians, unless they have made a donation of $1,000 to the cause," said Yowowa Media owner Peter Green "It might sound facetious, but it's time for leaders within the community to be heard and seen, and help drive us back to a safer city."
City residents and members of the public are invited to visit the new Peacemakers headquarters, and possibly appear on camera to reach out further to our community and enlist support and donations.
For more information, contact Yowowa Media at 716-359-6170.
