Social distancing and a special visit from the Easter Bunny

Gina Streck did not plan to go "hopping down the bunny trail."
When her daughter was sad they couldn't visit the Easter Bunny this year — because Kelly's Country Store on Grand Island where the bunny usually visits, is only selling chocolate and treats via parking lot pick-up — the mom of two decided she would have to do something to brighten the holiday.
"She got all chocked up and I said, 'Oh no, we are absolutely making this happen,' " the Niagara Falls mom of two explained.
After three hours on the phone trying to find an Easter Bunny suit, it dawned on her that there was a suit at the St. Johns Learning Center where her daughter, Marguerite, 5, attended school last year for Pre-K.
In the original plan, she was just going to walk up and down her street in DeVeaux. But then she posted a photo of herself doing just that on Facebook. And everybody wanted the Easter Bunny to hop to their town.
"My whole Facebook inbox just blew up and it turned into this really big thing."
She spent all of last Sunday walking up and down the streets of DeVeaux, keeping a safe distance and throwing Hershey's kisses to the children with a safely gloved hand.
"I would say, ' The Easter Bunny give kisses not hugs,' " as the children tried to approach her.
She got help from her friend, Amy Barg, she’s the mother of my son’s best friend, Maxwell, 8. "I kind of enlisted her to help me. She held the basket and counted out the candy." There was ample hand sanitizer used at each stop.
Another friend, Allison Congi, did the driving for the Easter Bunny and her helper, and there was much fun had by the Bunny team as the children during additional visits to LaSalle, Lewiston and Youngstown.
At the Barauskas's house in LaSalle, Jack, 4, and Michael, 7, were already have a very unusual Easter being homebound. Their mom, Danielle, was changing things up even more and letting everyone pick their favorite food for Easter dinner. The menu, she said, will be tacos, steak and ketchup. But the boys were excited to see the Easter Bunny arrive and their excited reaction made their dad, Jonathan, laugh, she said.
Smiling faces are just what Streck was after. She didn't expect to love the experience as much as she did. She just wanted to bring a smile to kids people's faces during the COVID-19 isolation.
"This time has been so uncertain and scary, I just wanted kids to have some normalcy," she said. "Even if it's a gloved up bunny walking down the street."
