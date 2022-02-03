The latest winter storm to batter the Falls is leaving less snow, but causing just as much frustration as the last.
Winter Storm Landon slammed into the Cataract City late Wednesday night and by early Thursday evening had dumped an estimated 4 or more inches of snow in the city. The new snowfall adds to more than two feet of winter precipitation dumped just over two weeks ago on the city by Winter Storm Izzy.
Mayor Robert Restaino said tired public works crews were working around the clock to keep up with the wintery mess.
"They are going through their cycles," the mayor said. "I'm just hoping that all the trucks and our (snow removal crews) are holding up."
The city is able to put 13 pieces of snow-fighting equipment on the streets, but Restaino said the pace of the snowfall means that as fast as plows move through an area, snow simply refills the streets.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service estimated that some of the heaviest snowfall would occur from late afternoon through Thursday evening. The snow is expected to taper off and end around 4 a.m. Friday.
"I know how frustrated residents are and I know it's inconveniencing people," Restaino said. "But they can help us fight this."
Restaino asked residents to try to move vehicles, particularly on side streets, from one side to the other to assist plows in clearing snow.
"We are not going to be ticketing for illegal parking if you're parked to get out of the way of the plows," the mayor said.
Following Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Restaino asked residents to be patient in the face of the third major snow storm in just over a month.
"Mayor Brown and I are the same," Restaino said, "We're asking for understanding."
The mayor has also alerted members of the City Council that the recent storms will have an impact on the Department of Public Works budget. He told council members on Wednesday night, before the arrival of Winter Snow Landon, that DPW has already spent 50% of its 2022 overtime allocation for snow removal.
