Snow removal, in the aftermath of Winter Storm Landon, will likely continue through the weekend.
The third major winter storm of the season left more than 16 inches of snow in Lockport, but only about a foot in the Falls. However, coupled with the earlier storms, the city has experienced a much harsher winter than in recent years and far more snow accumulation.
"(Snow removal) continues to be an ongoing operation," Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said Friday. "And our hope is that residents will continue to help the plows get through to get the side streets clear."
By early Friday evening, Restaino said all the city's main and secondary roads were clear and Department of Public Works teams were moving into side streets and alleys. The mayor said the DPW crews would be aided if residents could relocate parked vehicles to portions of streets that were cleared and allow plows to "get into" the mounds of snow that remain.
"We're getting into the side roads now," Restaino said, "and we've got two smaller units that are beginning to work the alleys."
Snow removal teams remain on a 24-hour work cycle, but have been hurt by the loss of almost a quarter of the city's snow fighting fleet to mechanical breakdowns. The Falls has 13 plow trucks, all between 7 and 13 years old, and 3 are currently under repair.
"The mechanics are working on them," Restaino said. "I'm sure we'll get them back out. It just takes awhile."
The continuing series of storms is also eating into the city's snow-fighting budget. Prior to the arrival of Landon, the city had spent almost 50% of it's overtime budget for snow removal.
"I would think that by the time we get to the end of February we'll have to take a look at that," Restaino said.
The good news for the mayor and DPW crews is that despite bitter cold temperatures expected through the weekend, the Buffalo Office of the National Weather Service said it is not forecasting any additional major storms in the near future.
Restaino said that is good news for fatigued city crews.
"You know, these are our neighbors who are out there working, and they get tired of this too," the mayor said.
