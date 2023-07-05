The Town of Lewiston named Tim Smith as its new recreation director, with the town board approving the hire during a recent meeting.
A Lewiston-Porter graduate, Smith worked the past 18 years as recreation director for the Kids Escaping Drugs Renaissance Campus in West Seneca. It was another stop in a career centered on recreation and getting kids to play.
“I have a love for the area and wanted to come back,” Smith said, wanting the opportunity to help enhance existing programs.
Smith’s career in recreation started in 1989 as a Town of Porter employee who worked for the town’s summer recreation program, mentoring and coaching 300 kids who signed up. He also worked at the North Tonawanda Sportsplex in the facility’s pro shop while being one of the soccer referees.
“I was always active and I love working with the youth,” he said.
At age 18, while still playing soccer, Smith got into coaching. From 1998 to 2001, he served as the Niagara University men’s soccer coach, leading the team to a 12-59-4 record. He also served as a coach for Niagara Pioneer soccer club.
Smith’s most recent job, at Kids Escaping Drugs, involved providing opportunities to enhance kids’ leisure outlets. Instead of being bored, they can find new outlets for their time to keep them occupied, and not use drugs.
“They get different experienced they didn’t do before,” Smith said, including trips to Buffalo Bisons and Buffalo Sabres games and rides on the Maid of the Mist.
Smith will receive an annual salary of $52,275 from the town.
The previous recreation director, Cathy Cvijentinovic, resigned in March, with the town reaching out to civil service for a valid list of candidates for a new hire. After waiting for three weeks and only getting one name, making the list invalid, the town looked elsewhere for applicants.
Town of Lewiston Supervisor Steve Broderick said 35 people applied for the job, of which 15 were forwarded to civil service to make sure they qualified.
This is a provisional hire as Smith still has to take a civil service exam. The next exam will take place in the early fall and Broderick said he is confident Smith will pass.
