The greatest, most ambitious vaccination process in American history has begun, and for a small number of local residents, specifically health care workers and nursing home staffers, that means they could begin receiving vaccinations for COVID-19 any day now.
Niagara County Health Department Commissioner Dan Stapleton said Monday that the first phase of the COVID vaccination process is being coordinated by the federal government and the state of New York, not the county health department. For that reason, Stapleton said he’s not able to provide specifics on exactly how many, who nor exactly when locals will begin receiving the historic first available vaccinations over the next few days.
About 3 million doses of the freezer-packed Pfizer vaccine began arriving at close to 150 distribution centers across the country on Monday, with another 425 sites expected to receive shipments today and 66 more on Wednesday. Doses of the vaccine are being doled out based on each state’s adult population, with states deciding independently where they will go first.
Stapleton said he remains optimistic because the “second phase” of the vaccination process — a larger scale distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to local public health workers, including first responders — could begin, hopefully, within the next three months. The county health department’s role in the second phase will be significant and it’s one that they’re preparing for diligently, he said.
Only a small portion of the historic first vaccinations being distributed around the country will make its way locally, but that’s going to be the same scenario for communities across the state and country because of the limited supply and high demand.
In Niagara County, 194 new cases of COVID and one death — a 76-year-old man with underlying health conditions — were confirmed on Friday, raising the total number of cases to 5,722 since the pandemic began, Stapleton said. Nearly 300,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began about a year ago.
Stapleton added that about 1,000 people remain quarantined in Niagara County because of potential contact with someone diagnosed with COVID.
“I’m thinking by the middle or end of February we might be getting information on timing for receiving the vaccine on a larger scale, but there’s so few available right now,” Stapleton said on Monday.
The first Pfizer vaccines made their way to distribution sites across the country on Sunday. Pfizer was the first vaccine to be approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration. It involves two separate shots given weeks apart.
Stapleton said the county health department staff is currently devoting all of their time to preparing for the larger scale vaccine distribution that’s coming.
“It’s what we’re training and preparing for,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that initial supplies of COVID-19 vaccine be allocated to healthcare personnel and long-term care (nursing home) facility residents. It made this recommendation on Dec. 3, based on recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), an independent panel of medical and public health experts.
