Small Business Saturday events taking place

It's Small Business Saturday and there are several local options to join in the celebration.
In the Falls, the LiveNF Makers Market is taking place at the Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. With $1 admission, attendees can kick off the holiday season by shopping with more than 75 local artisans and vendors, listening to live music and viewing art on display.
The event features musical guests:
• Zak Ward
• Niagara River Iroquois Dancers
• Kurt and the Loders
• The Niagara Falls High School Jazz Band
• Dynamic Drum Arts of WNY
The event will also feature a group of mini makers, ages 5-14, organized by the Packard Court Community Center.
The LiveNF Makers Market musical guests include:
Zak Ward
Niagara River Iroquois Dancers
Kurt and the Loders
The Niagara Falls High School Jazz Band
Dynamic Drum Arts of WNY
In Lewiston, Small Business Saturday activities are taking place in the village.
The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce staff and board of directors will also host an open house at the chamber office and Welcome Center, 895 Center St. from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.– 1pm today. The chamber will give away 50 $15 gift certificates to the first 50 people that stop by. Free canvas bags will be given to the first 50 shoppers, along with a listing of promotions from our member businesses. Free coffee will also be available.
Many businesses in Lewiston and Youngstown will be offering special promotions as well. For a full listing and featured spotlights are available online at www.NiagaraRiverRegion.com.
Two blood drives are also being held:
• American Red Cross Blood Drive - Lewiston Fire Hall #1, 145 N. 6th Street, Lewiston, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Register online or call 1-800-733-2767
• ConnectLife Blood Drive - DiMino's Lewiston Tops parking lot.
In Newfane, local children’s author Diana Tuorto will sign her newly award-winning horse and unicorn books at Artisan Alley, 2714 Main St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. All of her books will be available at a discount for holiday shoppers.
Three of Tuorto’s books, "Janie’s New Legs," "How Angel Horses Become Unicorns," and "Spirit of the Saluda River," recently took awards and honors at the 2021 EQUUS Film and Arts Festival.
A portion of Tuorto’s book proceeds benefit several equine charities and rescues.
While supplies last, signing attendees will receive a free stuffed unicorn keychain or squirt toy just for stopping by. Tuorto will also include a stuffed unicorn toy with any purchase of her latest book, "How Angel Horses Become Unicorns," or two copies of her other titles.
To learn more about Artisan Alley, visit Artisanalleynewfane.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.