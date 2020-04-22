“Horrible.”
That’s the first word that comes to mind when Tony Poletti is asked about the economic conditions the nation faces as it continues to deal with COVID-19.
“It turned everything upside down,” said Poletti, whose family business - the Marketside Restaurant - has been serving meals at the City Market in Niagara Falls since 1939.
For the past six weeks or so, the Marketside has been serving takeout only. The shutdown forced the owners to lay off the bulk of the staff and these days Tony, his brother, Matt, and their father do most of the cooking and meal prep.
Poletti said he’s most upset by the government’s response to the economic issues tied to the pandemic, noting that his family attempted to secure some help through the federal small business loan program but, like many other small businesses across America, there was no money left by the time they applied.
Poletti said he’s incensed by the first round of stimulus, which he believes tilted to heavily to shoring up big businesses with deeper pockets than smaller companies with limited savings and more modest annual earnings.
“It’s really terrible what they allocated for SBA versus what they allocated for the cruise lines, the airlines and Boeing,” he said. “They got the money in an instant and we’re left with crumbs.”
Despite all the economic concerns, Poletti said he supports local, state and federal efforts to reduce the spread of the virus even if it involves continued shutdowns and cutbacks for businesses like his.
“Our main thing that everyone stays as safe as they can be,” he said.
As for the future, Poletti said he’s not sure when to expect business will get back to normal. He does not, however, expect it to be anytime soon.
“It’s going to be a depression on the tourist industry for the year and probably next year,” Poletti said. “We’re just going to have to stick together. That’s what I’ve been saying for a while. We’ve got to stick together and make sure everybody’s OK.”
The Paycheck Protection Program promises business owners loan forgiveness if they retain or rehire all the workers they had in late February. The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that some owners say the equation isn’t so simple, in part because of current economic conditions and partly due to the terms of the loans.
As a result, the lending may not reduce unemployment as much as the Trump administration and Congress hope.
The government’s $2 trillion relief package included $349 billion for the small business loan program, which was besieged with applications and ran out of money Thursday.
Congress and the White House reached a deal Tuesday that would provide another $310 billion.
Mike Molinaro, owner of Molinaro’s Ristorante in Lockport, said he did apply for financial help through the Paycheck Protection Program and he’s still waiting to hear back from the bank.
In the meantime, he said his business is “hanging in there.”
While he was forced to reduce staff in response to the statewide shutdown, Molinaro has managed to stay open by delivering pizza, wings and other items. In addition to traditional takeout food, the restaurant is now offering family style dinners as well as home-made pizza and cookie kits for customers.
Molinaro said the situation has “obviously been difficult” and Cuomo’s decision to extend the business restrictions through at least May 15 adds to the level of uncertainty.
“We’ve had to lay people off. It’s the first time in 22 years that I’ve had to do that,” Molinaro said.
Despite the financial challenges the restrictions bring, Molinaro said he supports the governor’s recent extension, saying he believes state officials know what’s best for residents and that he doesn’t want the disease to spread.
He anticipates business owners like him will have to continue to change their habits to adjust to the current environment.
“I think the restaurant business of dining in and having people serve you is going to take a while to get back to normal,” he said.
Not everyone is dealing with a decline in business.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, some businesses have either shifted to new methods of sales by using online platforms or have seen growth in their online offerings.
Though his store front has been closed for weeks, Roger Passero, owner of Viva Nostalgia in Lewiston, said online movie sales have increased since the state’s COVID-19 restrictions went into place.
With more people staying at home, he said they have more opportunity to buy things online as well as watch movies.
“It’s two different things, ”Passero said. “We don’t sell the same things online that we do in the store. We sell thousands of movies online that we don’t have in the store. It’s kind of like a different branch of the business. Some of the stuff we have in the store we sell online, but a lot of it, we don’t because a lot of things you’d have to take pictures. It’s tough to sell all the different kinds of things we do online.”
