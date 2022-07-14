Details have been announced on this year’s Canal Fest in the Tonawandas.
This year’s festivities run from Sunday through July 24 — with some changes.
Organizers said Thursday that, “Delays and setbacks in the changes to the reconfiguration of the event campus, determined by a newly designed park space in Tonawanda and lack of sponsorship funding for the event, almost cancelled the 39th running of this largest and longest running outdoor festival along the banks of the Erie Barge Canal.”
Opening ceremonies begin at noon on the Renaissance Bridge Sunday that connects the two cities of North Tonawanda and Tonawanda There will be a ceremonial firing of a cannon signifying the opening of the Erie Barge Canal in 1825!
“We may look a little different this year, but almost everything will be back,” a release on Canal Fest said. “The food, live music, amusement rides and games, Wednesday Night Car Cruise, Friday Night Motorcycle Cruise, Saturday SIKA CUP Boat Race, the weekend two-day Arts & Crafts Show July 23 and 24, and the most spectacular fireworks display over the canal on the closing Sunday will all be back . . . Sadly Tuesday night’s Parade will not be back this year, due to lack of sponsorship funding.”
Organizers further stated, “Canal Fest of the Tonawandas, Inc. is a 100% volunteer, not-for-profit, 503(C)1 NYS Corporation. Due to the pandemic, we’ve struggled as most volunteer groups have, but have succeeded in bringing back this great community event, so the participating not-for-profit organizations can give back to this community in which it happens.”
Visit www.CanalFest.org for a listing of all the events & activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.