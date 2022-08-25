After two weeks of declines, Niagara County showed an increase in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
County health officials said there were 234 new cases reported from Aug. 17 through Tuesday. The county saw 188 new cases the week prior.
There was one Covid-related death over the past week, raising Niagara County's death toll from the pandemic to 600 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Available hospital beds in the county stayed consistent with the week before. Eastern Niagara Hospital had 62% of hospital beds available Wednesday. Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center was at 40% and Mount St. Mary's Hospital was at 33%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.