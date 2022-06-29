Niagara County saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past week, though the total number of cases remains small, according to the Niagara County Department of Health.
From June 22 through Wednesday, 141 new Covid cases were reported. It’s up from 107 new cases from June 15 through June 22.
No Covid-related deaths were reported this past week. Since the state of the pandemic in March 2020, 596 deaths have been reported in Niagara County.
The percentage of local hospital beds available increased at two facilities over the past seven days and held steady at a third. Eastern Niagara Hospital is at 58% while Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is at 43%, up from 32% the previous week. Mount St. Mary’s Hospital is at 31%, up from 25% the previous week.
