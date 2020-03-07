Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County is currently accepting applications from community organizations to be host sites for the Veggie Van, CCE’s mobile farmers market, during the 2020 market season.
This summer, the Veggie Van will operate from the second week of July through the last week of September and plans to have four site locations per week for both Lackawanna and Niagara Falls. The Veggie Van will also be available for special events dependent on grant funding and staff availability.
Lackawanna and parts of Niagara Falls are considered food deserts—areas where residents have limited access to fresh, healthy, and affordable foods. The Veggie Van helps combat hunger and reduces food insecurity by bringing fresh, local produce directly to these designated areas. All of the produce sold through the mobile market is locally sourced from farms in Western New York. In 2019, during its third year in operation, the Veggie Van delivered over 10,500 pounds of local produce to low-access communities.
Interested parties can download the site application at cceniagaracounty.org. The deadline to apply is March 20 to be considered as a host site for the upcoming season. For questions, contact the Veggie Van coordinator Jen Regan, at 299-0905 ext. 285 or by email at jcr284@cornell.edu.
The Veggie Van is made possible through Creating Healthy Schools and Communities (CHSC), a five-year grant funded by the New York State Department of Health and awarded to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County. The overall goal of this project is to increase the access, availability, and marketing of healthy food choices in our communities. The Veggie Van is stocked with a variety of locally grown seasonal fruits, vegetables, and herbs.
