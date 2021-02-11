The Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital will be raised on 104 acres of vacant land between Ruhlmann Road and Shimer Drive at the city-town line, it was announced Thursday by Catholic Health.

Construction is slated to begin this year on the $37 million facility, which will house “state-of-the-art” emergency services, 12 in-patient private rooms, specialty services including women’s and orthopedic services and outpatient care. The hospital should be up and running in early 2023, officials said.

Most of the acreage on which the hospital will be built has been used for farming since 1892, according to the seller, Bob Hall of Hall's Apple Farm.

“We only had about 12 acres left and I was renting open land to another farmer,” Hall said, quickly adding that Hall's farm market and bakery will continue.

“We want to make sure the public knows that we're not going anywhere. We're still going to live in our house and we're keeping about 10 acres, including the buildings around us and the store ... and we will continue to run the business," Hall said. "People can still get the same delicious pies, we're just going to have to buy the apples. We still have our cider press. We're not going anywhere.”

The parcel being purchased for the hospital is currently under environmental and zoning review, according to Mark Sullivan, Catholic Health president and CEO.

“When we heard the farm was for sale, we were eager to have a virtual, face-to-face with the Hall family to learn what was important ... to reassure that their legacy would live on in a way like no other,” Sullivan said. “The Hall family, like Catholic Health, was humbled and honored to play a role in creating something so vital for Niagara County residents on land that was such an important part of their family and the history of this community.”

Catholic Health plans to complete its land purchases over the next few months and begin hospital construction as early as this fall, Sullivan said.

Also being discussed as part of the new Lockport Memorial Campus is an access road to the Lockport Bypass (Route 93). Both Shimer and Ruhlmann are currently dead-end roads, each less than a quarter mile short of reaching the highway.

