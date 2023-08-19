TOWN OF NIAGARA — A Town of Niagara board member has stepped down to take the place of the town’s retiring highway superintendent.
The board, at its Tuesday night meeting, accepted the resignation of eight-year member Richard Sirianni. Immediately after, he was appointed interim highway superintendent, replacing retiring Superintendent Robert Herman.
Sirianni will seek a full term as highway superintendent in the November general election.
“This is a new adventure for you,” Board Member Marc Carpenter told Sirianni. “And I wish you the best.”
Town Supervisor Lee Wallace and other board members warned Sirianni he would be taking on one of the toughest jobs in the town, particularly in the winter.
The board also accepted Herman’s letter of resignation, after more than a decade of service.
“I want to thank the board and the supervisor for their support and help for the (highway) department,” Herman said. “It was a team effort.”
Herman also wished his successor well, not that winter storms come at all hours of the day and night and on weekends.
Wallace praised Herman’s work, saying he did an exemplary job of taking care of the town’s roads and keeping them free of snow.
