Shopping season in Lewiston is kicking back up with the return of the Sip. Shop. Eat! event today.
The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m., with Lewiston businesses showing they are participating by having gold, red, or blue balloons outside them and offering different promotions.
Jennifer Pauly, president of Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce, said the idea first came from the businesses six years ago as they wanted something extra during the off-season to bring people into the village, by partnering with restaurants to get people out before the weather breaks. This is the first spring event the chamber puts on, with a few smaller events they put on earlier in the year during colder weather.
“Our hope is they will come out and shop during that time, then come and one at our restaurants,” Pauly said, with some businesses continuing to be open past 5 p.m.
Some collaborations between businesses inside and outside the village include Inspiration on Canvas having Lockport’s Niagara Craft Spirits, Revamped NY hosting Bella Rose Winery, You and Me hosting A Gust of Sun Winery from Ransomville, and the Rose Hanger hosting Kin Loch Farmstead. Queen B’s Cottage will be offering cocktails, coffee treats, and a 10% off discount.
Punch cards will be offered at businesses who have gold balloons, which people can fill up with 10 spots from 10 different businesses they visited. Once they are filled up, the cards can be turned in at any Lewiston restaurant for a chance to win a gift basket. Ten baskets will be offered featuring items and gift certificates from the participating businesses.
“It’s been a long winter,” Pauly said. “Our businesses have experienced that. It’s something nice to get people out and support local businesses.”
