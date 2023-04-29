LEWISTON — The Silo Restaurant is open again for the season — but this is a special one for the riverside establishment.
2023 marks the Silo’s 25th season in business, which General Manager Lexi Alfiere said is a big deal for any business.
“We’re very fortunate that we could have 25 successful years,” she said.
The Silo’s original purpose was housing coal for steamers traveling along the Lewiston waterfront. A terminal sat next to it to accommodate these and their passengers, which was destroyed in 1938 due to an ice jam.
While there were village efforts over the decades to turn the waterfront into a fishing spot and boat launch, the silo still sat empty. That changed in April 1998 when Richard Hastings opened the “Silo Restaurant,” his son Alan took charge shortly thereafter and remains owner to this day.
The caboose next to the Silo was added in 2010, originally built in 1890 as a wooden boxcar for the Canadian National Railroad, then converted to a caboose in the 1930s. It is now where hungry guests can get more than 40 flavors of ice cream.
In 2010, the Silo was featured on the Food Network show, “Man vs. Food,” where show host Adam Richman stopped by to eat a Haystack, the restaurant’s signature sandwich featuring a rib-eye steak, mozzarella cheese and hash browns.
Other food options at the Silo are burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, fish sandwiches, and veggie sandwiches. It plans on doing some novelty items this year that have yet to be decided.
Alfiere attributes their continued success to the atmosphere, scenic views and history of the place on top of their food. Customers have been known to come from out of the area just to visit the Silo.
“Every season we go into it and we end up going, ‘This was the best season,’ ” Alfiere said. “... so it really gets better every year.”
The Silo’s season runs from May through September.
