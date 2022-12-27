State officials have announced the reopening of many major roadways shut down due to this weekend’s major blizzard.
New York State Thruway (I-90), I-290, I-190 (Niagara County section and Erie County section north of I-290), I-990, State Routes 400 and 219 were all reopened this morning his morning.
Department of Transportation and Thruway maintenance forces, in coordination with first responders and local governments, have worked over the past few days to clear the roads of snow and abandoned vehicles. Work remains to be done on the remaining Erie County sections of I-190 and State Routes 5, 33, and 198, with expectations of reopening by Wednesday if not sooner.
All border crossings including the Peace Bridge, Rainbow Bridge and the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge have been reopened. Inbound traffic on the Peace Bridge will be directed to I-190 northbound and I-290 eastbound to access the New York State Thruway. Inbound traffic from the Rainbow Bridge and Lewiston-Queenston Bridge can take I-190 southbound and I-290 eastbound to access the Thruway.
