National Grid workers helped serve lunch meals at Niagara Falls’ Heart Love and Soul on Friday as part of the utility provider’s day of service across its coverage area.
Twelve National Grid employees worked different tasks during the day, from serving lunches of pizza, chicken noodle soup, three-bean salads and apples, working the food pantry, and cleaning different spaces for the Daybreak Program.
Lunch is served in the dinning room from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, relying on volunteers to provide the service. Mark Baetzhold, the executive director of Heart Love and Soul, said they serve between 125 and 150 people during that time of day. National Grid have been financial supporters of the mission, including with food giveaways during the holiday season.
“National Grid has had a long-standing relationship with the organization providing financial support and our employees volunteer here,” said Ken Kujawa, National Grid’s regional director of Western New York. “So when we were looking to identify locations where we could volunteer for this year’s day of service, Heart Love and Soul was a natural fit for us up here in the Falls.”
For this year’s Day of Service, with 2,000 workers volunteering at various organizations throughout the utility service’s 26,000 square mile service area in New York. It is part of the Project C initiative, which works to better serve the community and making a difference.
Kujawa said that when National Grid’s new president for New York Rudolph Wynter took on the role last year, he doubled down on their efforts to have a presence in their service territory and having a responsibility to help where they can. and so the day of service was created last year.
“It was really a chance for us to help the communities that we serve, work with our customers, and make an impact,” Kujawa said.
More than 1,000 employees volunteered last year with a goal this year for getting 2,000 employees involved. Kujawa said they ended up with 2,200 employees helping with 200 events across the state, with their goal being to keep building on the prior year’s data service by adding to the number of employees and events each year.
Along with Heart Love and Soul, other Western New York organizations National Grid partnered with include Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Buffalo Chapter, St. Luke’s Mission, Back to Basics Outreach Ministry, the Salvation Army in Batavia, and the Genesis House of Olean.
