Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.