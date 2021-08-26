If you live on the south end, around Niagara or Third, Fourth or Fifth or Sixth streets, don’t be scared by an unexpected knock on the door over the next few days.
It’s likely Rolanda L. Ward, Ph.D. and Kaylyn Townsend, MSW working for “Shots on the Spot.”
Residents not wanting to wait for a knock can call 263-5770 to arrange a free-of-charge, in-person appointment for vaccination against COVID-19.
The program is the latest effort to bring vaccine to people who might have slipped through the cracks.
Townsend said that, in canvassing 6th and 7th Streets and Ferry Avenue on Thursday, they signed up 8 people.
The plan is to come back on Monday with a pharmacist and two workers from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to deliver Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine next week.
Ward said most people have been receptive but some have simply said no thank you.
“We just want anybody in the neighborhood who wants a shot to get it,” Ward said. “People are nervous because it’s a brand new vaccine.”
Executive Vice President Sheila Kee of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been coordinating the hospital’s involvement with Niagara University through the Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force. Ward is facilitator for the task force.
“We started canvassing in August last year,” Ward said. “All the same, the hospital has been a partner.”
Ward and Townsend are macro social workers associated with the Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko Center for Race, Equity and Mission. According to Ward, that means they work with community organizations to do outreach rather than individual counseling.
