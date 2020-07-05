Falls city lawmakers decided last week to grant another extension to what had originally been a 90-day moratorium on new-use permits for short-term rental properties in the city.
The extension, until Sept. 2, is designed to allow for action by the city's Planning Board, including a public hearing on the proposed changes in how short term rentals are regulated, and to accommodate the City Council's August recess.
"It is moving forward," Council Member Andrew Touma said in response to public comments read at the council's meeting. Those comments were critical of the length of time it has taken to develop the new regulations.
"It has to be done right," Council Member William Kennedy said, "And we're not here in August. I support this (extension)."
The resolution for the additional extension of time noted that the Restaino administration "has completed its work on the comprehensive plan" to regulate short-term, vacation or transient rentals.
The mayor has said the new regulatory plan will address an explosion in the number of applications filed in the last two years by property owners seeking to operate short-term tourist rentals. Restaino has estimated that there are between 275 and 300 short-term rental properties in the city.
"And the estimate is that no more than 100 of them are in compliance (with the current city ordinance governing short-term rentals)," the mayor said. "So we have an industry with 175 to 200 violators of the current rules."
Critics of a 2017 amendment to the city's zoning code, permitting homeowners to provide short-term rentals on portions of their properties, have charged that the changes that were enacted then lacked sufficient enforcement powers. The amendment requires that those operating short-term rentals adhere to certain fire and health codes, but the obligations are less stringent than those imposed on hotels, motels, hostels or traditional bed and breakfasts.
Restaino has promised a new ordinance both "with some teeth" and that might also generate some revenue for the city. Under the current regulations, short-term rentals do not collect bed taxes.
"This is a shortcoming of the current ordinance," Restaino has said, while suggesting any new ordinance would require that tax collection.
Opponents of the rewrite have charged that the changes will be designed to benefit operators using internet websites, like AirBnB, to market their properties.
As was the case with the earlier extensions, the council resolution cited the COVID-19 pandemic, and its disruption, for delaying the process.
