The Niagara Falls City Council will hold a special session later today and look to reimpose a moratorium on new permits for short-term rental properties (STRs).
If the moratorium is adopted, it would go into effect immediately and last until Sept. 16.
The move is sponsored by City Council Chair Kenny Tompkins, who said he and other members of the council have been looking at a continuing explosion of STRs in the city since the expiration of a prior moratorium on new permits in September.
"We have been discussing this for the last two or three months," Tomkins said. "There have been 92 new STR permits approved since the last moratorium and we need to stop them before we get too many."
As with the previous moratorium, Tompkins' resolution establishing the halt to new permits cites the need for the city to "develop a comprehensive and detailed plan" for regulating STRs. The resolution calls for the regulations to be consistent with the city's zoning code and master plan.
"I've been looking at this since the day the last (proposed changes in the permitting of STRs) failed," Tompkins said. "We need to do something."
Council members were besieged at their last meeting by residents who said an AirBnB operator has turned their previously tranquil LaSalle neighborhood into a "business district."
"My home is not a safe refugee," Andrea Fortin-Nossavage told the council members. "I am tormented in my own backyard."
She said a nearby AirBnB short term rental was being used for loud and disruptive parties that violate even the city's current STR regulations.
Another neighbor, Gretchen Leffler, said businesses like STRs should not be allowed in what are residentially zoned neighborhoods.
"You should have Air BnBs within a mile of the tourist district," Leffler said. "Not all over the city."
It's estimated there are between 300 and 400 short-term rental properties currently being operated in the city. As many as half of those properties may be unlicensed. STRs also do not collect the bed tax imposed on hotels, motels that operate in the city.
In January 2020, the city council imposed a moratorium on the issuance of new permits to operate short-term rentals to allow for a review and update the current STR, vacation and transient rental ordinance. At that time, Mayor Robert Restaino said the review was necessary to address an explosion in the number of applications filed in the last two years by property owners seeking to operate short-term tourist rentals.
Restaino, then, estimated that there were between 275 and 300 short-term rental properties in the city and that “no more than 100 of them are in compliance (with the current city ordinance governing short-term rentals).”
The city's STR operators association claims there are 75 short-term rentals in the city that are properly licensed and in compliance with the current ordinance, while 150 STRs are operating illegally in the city.
Restaino presented a proposed ordinance amendment that imposed limits on where short-term rentals could operate, required new permits for current STRs, yearly fees and inspections and the collection of the same occupancy taxes that apply to hotels and motels.
The proposal sparked fierce opposition from members of the STR association who attacked what they said was a lack of enforcement of the current rules for short-term rentals.
Both the Niagara County and Niagara Falls Planning Boards also raised concerns about the proposed new STR ordinance. A decision by the city planning board not to recommend approval of the changes forced the city council to achieve a unanimous vote of its five members to enact the new ordinance.
The council failed to adopt the proposed STR amendments on a vote of 4-1.
Restaino has indicated that he will seek an amendment to the city's zoning to remove the unanimous vote requirement in cases where the planning board declines to recommend changes to the code.
Tompkins said council members have been working on drafting a new STR ordinance that may include some suggestions first made by the city planning board to the previous proposal. They include hiring a specialized STR compliance service provider or vendor to streamline the application process and to manage STR regulations” more efficiently.
