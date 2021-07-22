The Niagara Falls City Council headed into its annual summer recess by taking care of a laundry list of items Wednesday night.
However, council members did not take any further action on two controversial zoning code changes that they have approved.
The council did not responded to a decision by the city's Planning Board to refuse to schedule a public hearing on a zoning code amendment that would repeal a requirement that all changes to the ordinance, not approved by either the county or city planning boards or the city's Zoning Board of Appeals, could only be enacted by a unanimous vote of the city council.
Planning Board members determined that the request to schedule a public hearing on the voting change amendment was “incomplete” and, on a 6-2 vote, removed the item from it’s July 14 meeting agenda.
City Council Chair Kenny Tompkins said he and other council members did not believe that the request was “incomplete.” Tompkins said members would meet with Falls Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur to determine their next course of action, threatening to "hand (the request to schedule a public hearing) right back to (the planning board)."
The issue was not addressed though at the council meeting.
There was also no indication of the council's plans to move forward with a series of zoning code amendments that would significantly revamp the city’s ordinance governing short-term, vacation and transient rental properties (STRs). Those amendments need to be reviewed by both the Niagara County and Falls planning boards.
A city planning board source tells the Gazette the amendments have not yet been submitted to that board for review.
With neither the council nor the planning boards scheduled to meet again before September, the lack of action bumps up against a current council approved moratorium on the issuance of new STR permits. That moratorium is set to expire on Sept. 16.
Council members said they enacted the moratorium in order to halt the rising number of STRs in operation, while they enacted new regulations. Tompkins has hinted that the moratorium could be extended.
The council chair did unveil a new twist on the body's pubic speakers format. The council allows members of the public to speak at its meetings on items on the meeting agenda and on issues for "the good of the public."
Public speakers have recently criticized the council members for not responding to them when they pose questions during the open portion of the meeting.
Tompkins said Wednesday that the council members had decided that they would begin responding to questions raised at meetings at the following gathering of the council.
"At this, and all future City Council meetings, I will attempt to address the concerns raised by citizens during previous meetings," Tompkins said.
The council chair said, in response to questions about "summer recreation activities", city splash pads will reopen this summer, but swimming pools will not.
"The administration has re-programmed budgeted funds from the Department of Public Works and Youth Activities in order to open the city's splash pads for this summer," Tompkins said. "Due to the lack of funding placed in the 2021 budget and the inability to secure certified life guards, the city's swimming pools will not be opened this year."
