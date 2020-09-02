Short-term rental changes rejected in the Falls

The Niagara Falls City Council failed to adopt a proposed amendment to the city’s ordinance governing short-term rental units (STRs) during a contentious Wednesday night meeting.
While a 4-1 majority of the council agreed to a series of amendments to the ordinance, and then voted by the same margin to approve that ordinance, the measure failed because a unanimous council vote was needed to overrule an earlier decision by the city’s planning board.
Council Member William Kennedy cast the negative and deciding vote on the ordinance, which had enflamed the passions of a sizable group of current short-term rental unit owners.
“You know I have hemmed and hawed on this,” Kennedy said. “But we have not cleaned up what’s wrong (with the current short term rental ordinance).”
Opponents of the ordinance amendment attacked what they said was a lack of enforcement of the current rules for short-term rentals.
Colin Ligammari, a board member of the Niagara Falls Tourist Home Association, a group that represents STR operators, told council members that she was one of just two operators to meet with Mayor Robert Restaino in February, as changes to the ordinance were being considered.
“At that time, we were asked to disclose the biggest issues that short-term rentals were facing,” Ligammari said. “The resounding answer from everyone at that table was a lack of enforcement.”
Ligammari told the council when she saw a draft of the proposed ordinance amendment, she immediately voiced her concerns.
“I voiced my concerns with the proposed new (restrictions on where new STRs can be located). I voiced my concerns about lack of enforcement in the new document,” Ligammari said. “My concerns fell on deaf ears. These proposed changes did not reflect anything we discussed with the committee in February.”
The proposal had previously been rejected by the Niagara Falls Planning Board. Five of the board’s nine members voted against recommending the ordinance changes, with member Joyce Williams abstaining on the proposal.
That failure to recommend the ordinance changes, originally proposed by Restaino, forced the council into needing a unanimous vote of its five members to overrule the planning board’s action.
In denying its recommendation to change the STR ordinance, the planning board did suggest some changes. The board recommended that the city hire a “specialized STR compliance service provider or vendor” to streamline the application process and to manage STR regulations” more efficiently.
It also recommended that members of the city’s zoning board of appeals receive training in land use regulations to allow them to better handle the consideration of STR applications.
As originally presented, the proposed ordinance amendment imposed limits on where short-term rentals could operate, required new permits, yearly fees and inspections and the collection of the same occupancy taxes that apply to hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts.
The planning board supported requiring STR operators to pay all applicable taxes, including the bed tax.
In January, the city council imposed a moratorium on the issuance of new permits to operate short-term rentals to allow for a review and update the current ordinance regulating STRs. The mayor said, at that time, that the new regulatory plan was necessary to address an explosion in the number of applications filed in the last two years by property owners seeking to operate short-term tourist rentals.
Restaino has estimated that there are between 275 and 300 short-term rental properties in the city and that “no more than 100 of them are in compliance (with the current city ordinance governing short-term rentals).”
The STR operators association claims there are 75 short-term rentals in the city that are properly licensed and in compliance with the current ordinance, while 150 STRs are operating illegally in the city.
Despite the failure of the ordinance changes, the moratorium on new permits expired at midnight Wednesday.
