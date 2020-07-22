One by one, Falls residents paraded to the podium in the city council chambers Wednesday night to voice their almost unanimous opposition to a proposed amendment to the city’s ordinance governing short-term rentals.
The proposal, submitted to the city’s planning board for review by Mayor Robert Restaino, would impose limits on where short-term rentals can operate, require new permits, yearly fees and inspections and the collection of the same occupancy taxes that apply to hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts.
Peter Dolansky, who says he renovates distressed properties and turns them into short-term rentals, decried the new fee requirements. He said they penalize local residents doing business in the city.
“As a city, we should be trying to promote local business owners,” Dolansky said. “The fees will be passed on to (tourists) and will make us less competitive because we’ll have to raise our rates.”
Dolansky asked if the city could allow for reduced rates for Niagara County residents. City Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur said special fee rates for residents might not be legal.
“When you’re talking about treating local residents differently (than out-of-town businesses) you’re coming into some Constitutional questions,” Mazur said. “But we’re not opposed to looking into it.”
Virtually all of the speakers at the hearing where short-term rental operators. The lone proponent for the amended ordinance, Paul Fortunate, said he has a STR next door to his home.
“This is a big improvement over our existing rules that allowed STRs to open up helter skelter across the city,” Fortunate said.
He said the transient nature of those staying at the STR next to his home left him feeling like “they weren’t neighbors.
“We felt as if our privacy was eroding,” Fortunate said. “And our sense of neighborhood. It’s clear that STRs are here to stay, but not at the expense of neighborhoods.”
In January, the city council imposed a moratorium on the issuance of new permits to operate short-term rentals to allow the city to review and update its current ordinance regulating the units.
That moratorium is set to expire on Sept. 2.
The mayor has said the new regulatory plan was necessary to address an explosion in the number of applications filed in the last two years by property owners seeking to operate short-term tourist rentals. Restaino has estimated that there are between 275 and 300 short-term rental properties in the city and that “no more than 100 of them are in compliance (with the current city ordinance governing short-term rentals).”
Operators who spoke at the public hearing said there were 75 STRs in the city that are properly licensed and in compliance with the current ordinance. They said 150 STRs are operating illegally in the city.
In a memorandum to the planning board, from Mazur, the corporation counsel said the city wanted to revise the STR ordinance “to establish comprehensive registration and licensing regulations to safeguard the public health, safety and welfare.” The memo argues that “extensive short-term rentals endanger the residential character of a community and may cause disruption to the peace, quiet and enjoyment of neighboring homeowners.”
Some operators told the planning board if there were problems with STRs, they were not a result of the current ordinance but rather a lack of enforcement of its regulations. One questioned if the new fees would lead to better enforcement.
“If I give $250 to the mob, they protect me,” Merle Smouse said, “but there’s nothing (in the proposal changes) about enforcement. If you want me to pay, give me some protection. Eighty-five percent of the people I compete against don’t (follow the rules).”
Some speakers suggested the new STR zone in the South End tourist district was not a safe place for their businesses. Carol Schultz-Reetz, president of the Niagara Falls Tourist Home Association, said the area was filled with “crime, trash and blight” and noted that half of the current “legal” STR operators are located outside the zone.
“There is no problem with the current ordinance, except that the city is incapable of enforcing it,” Schultz-Reetz said. “The city is not operating in good faith.”
The board took no action Wednesday night. It will continue to accept written comments on the proposal for the next two weeks then meet again to make a recommendation to the city council on the ordinance amendment.
“The city has shown an inability to enforce current regulations,” STR operator Bob Pascoal said. “Show me you can enforce what’s already on the books. STRs are the only flowers growing in our garden and the city wants to weed-whack them.”
