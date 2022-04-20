Shoring up the gaps along Lake Ontario

OLCOTT — Workers and volunteer fire personnel were at work along the lakeshore on Wednesday, filling and laying sandbags in trouble spots in order to stem potential erosion and flooding.
This work is not uncommon for this time of year. As ice and snow melt during the spring, water levels in Lake Ontario rise.
“We’re down here every summer doing this,” said Todd Sicard, who was operating a front-loader and had just finished his work.
The Olcott region, along with other Lake Ontario shore communities, has dealt with two record-high water events since Plan 2014, instituted in 2016 by the International Joint Commission, which regulates U.S.-Canada boundary waters. Flooding was especially bad in 2019 when a record high lake level was reached at 249.98 feet, surpassing prior record numbers set in 2017.
The flooding was the primary reason for the construction of the Olcott Harbor breakwall which completed construction last October. The wall is intended to break waves heading toward the shore, which can prove to be more devastating with heightened lake levels.
