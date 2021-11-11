New York Sea Grant is organizing an online workshop for Lake Ontario waterfront property owners to highlight erosion mitigation measures.
The Dec. 7 workshop will focus on the western Lake Ontario shoreline areas of Niagara and Orleans counties. Workshop hours are 1 to 4 p.m. To register, go to http://www.nyseagrant.org/glcoastal, call 315-312-3042 or email SGOswego@cornell.edu.
Led by Roy L. Widrig, Great Lakes coastal processes and hazards specialist, the workshop will cover ways to address such issues as planning for lake level variations, designing and maintaining seawalls or rock rip-rap, water pooling in yards or basements, and general coastal processes.
Locally-based personnel from the state environmental conservation and state departments, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will discuss the permitting process for shoreline projects and field questions from participants.
"The processes of erosion and accretion along Lakes Erie and Ontario share some similarities, but vast differences in the physical makeup of their shorelines, and the differences in approaching management options, must be considered when planning a project," Widrig noted.
Participants will see before-and-after photos of properties where options to achieve better drainage, bluff stabilization, and use nature-based features or traditional structures have been applied to manage erosion.
Widrig will share tips as the author of "Working with Nature: A Guide to Native Plants for New York's Great Lakes Shorelines."
New York Sea Grant's freely accessible "Virtual Shoreline Visit" tool will be explored as well.
New York Sea Grant, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York, is marking its 50th anniversary in 2021-2022. It maintains Great Lakes offices in Oswego, Newark and Buffalo.
For more information on Great Lakes coastal processes and erosion, go to http://www.nyseagrant.org/glcoastal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.