A Falls teen remains in critical condition, on life support, at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, after being shot in the head and then crashing the vehicle she was driving on 19th Street Monday afternoon,
The 18-year-old girl has not been identified, but is reportedly surrounded by family as she clings to life.
At the same time, Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit detectives spent much of their day Tuesday searching for witnesses and evidence connected to the shooting. Law enforcement sources said investigators were canvassing the neighborhood where the incident took place.
Patrol officers responded to a call of “shots fired” just after 4:30 p.m., followed by a reported two-vehicle crash on 19th Street between Falls Street and Welch Avenue.
Investigators said it appeared that the female driver of a blue Chevy Avalanche veered into a red mini van. They said the driver, who was traveling on 19th Street, may have lost control of her vehicle after being shot.
Detectives are reportedly looking into whether the shots came from inside or outside the SUV.
The teen was rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized before she was transported to ECMC. The driver of the mini van reportedly suffered minor injuries.
