Town of Niagara Police were called to a store on the 1500 block of Military Road Monday morning for a report of a man threatening to shoot people.
Police were able to locate the individual, who had been overheard talking to himself in the men's room about 11:48 a.m., and interviewed him.
“The gentleman had a mental health issues and was deemed not to be a threat,” Police Capt. Craig Guiliani said.
Giuliani said the individual had no weapons and made no direct threat to anyone.
Guiliani added the individual was not charged but was served with a paper by the store stating he is no longer welcome in the store and if he visits again, he could be charged with trespassing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.