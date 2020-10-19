LOCKPORT — Two days after a woman from Medina was fatally shot in an incident in the City of Lockport, city police were called to investigate a report of a shooting involving individuals who were traveling in separate vehicles near the intersection of Walnut and Erie streets on Monday morning.
Lockport police officers on Monday closed to traffic a crime scene in the area of Walnut and Erie streets as they investigated a report of a shots fired.
Lockport police Capt. Anthony Palumbo said Monday's shooting involved a pair of vehicles, with an individual in one of the cars - believed to be a tan sedan - firing gun shots at another vehicle. Police said the suspected shooter's vehicle fled the scene immediately following the incident. Palumbo said no injuries have been reported.
“Right now, we’re in the process of getting some bullet casings," Palumbo said during an interview at the scene of the shooting on Monday. "We did locate one person who seems to have been the target of this. We’ll interview him and see where it goes.”
Lockport Police Chief Steven Abbott declined to comment on any details related to the case, saying only that the matter remains under investigation.
Following the shooting incident on Monday afternoon, officials from the Lockport City School District activated the district's emergency dismissal police, alerting parents of students via text message of a “potentially dangerous situation.” The alert from the district indicated that all school buildings would be dismissed at "normal time," while encouraging parents to pick up their students at their bus stop
“As a precautionary measure, walkers must be picked up by a parent," the notice, sent to parents Monday afternoon, read. "Students will remain in the building until a parent arrives to pick them up.”
Palumbo said he did not know if Monday's shooting was connected with Saturday's fatal shooting at a South Niagara Street Halloween party. The shooting resulted in the death of 20-year-old Medina resident Cheyenne Farewell, a SUNY Brockport graduate who had attended the gathering, which was estimated to have had roughly 120 attendees.
“I’m asking anyone who has any information to come forward,” Abbott said. “We need community input to solve a lot of these.”
Video taken from an outdoor surveillance camera near the scene of the South Niagara Street shooting was posted to social media over the weekend and shows two men approaching the door of the home and one of them firing several rounds.
In addition to Farewell's death, the bullets caused wounds to five other individuals at the scene. All of the injured individuals were taken for treatment for their wounds to Erie County Medical Center.
Third Ward Alderman Mark Devine, whose district includes the area where Saturday's fatal shooing occurred, described it as a "tragedy." He added that he was not sure if the shootings on over the weekend and on Monday were related, he was confident that police investigators were doing all they could to identify the perpetrators.
“This isn’t new what’s been going on in Lockport," Devine said. "We’ve had quite a few shootings here. Is this an escalation of that? Or is it something brand new? I don’t know. But I do know one thing, I know our police department and the agencies they’re working with are doing their utmost to get this solved as quickly as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.