At least once a month for more than eight years, Shirey Archie Jr., known affectionately to his friends and family members as simply “Archie,” stood on a street corner in Albany, holding or wearing a homemade sign that featured just three words: “Stand Against Racism.”
It was his way of sending a larger message that he hoped people of all backgrounds and races could understand and, more importantly, embrace.
Shirey Archie Jr. believed in the concept of every person having the ability to make a difference and groups of people working together could indeed change the world around them for the better.
“He would stand for an hour or so just to share the message that racism is real and we need to, if nothing else, bring this message to others and maybe have a conversation and see what we can do about it,” said Brian Archie, Shirey Archie’s oldest son.
The elder Archie, formerly of Niagara Falls, passed away suddenly on Aug. 14 at his home in Albany. He was 74.
He leaves behind a legacy of commitment to family, community and causes, chief among them battling America’s lingering issues with race.
“We lost a soldier in the fight for racial justice, in the fight for social justice, in the fight for equity of the people of the community,” Brian said. “The legacy is for us to continue pushing on.”
Shirey Archie Jr. was born in Washington, Arkansas. In 1951, he moved to Niagara Falls with his grandmother and grandfather when he was still a child. He grew up in Niagara County where he attended local schools and graduated from Niagara County Community College. He joined the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War, earning a National Defense Service Medal and Army commendations for his exemplary service. In 1971, he was honorably discharged from Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Brian Archie said he believes his father’s experiences as a Black man during the war and as one returning home to America in the early 1970s helped shape his interest in advocacy and action around efforts to combat racism.
“He was super supportive of all veterans, but he did not talk about what happened over there as many vets who went to Vietnam did,” Brian said. “To me, I think that was the time when he really started to jump into social justice and how do we work to uplift people.”
In 1988, Shirey moved to Albany where he became an accounts payable supervisor for the New York State Thruway Authority. He retired from the authority after years of service. He later returned to work as an eligibility examiner for the Department of Social Services in Albany County where he helped residents with their financial management needs.
When he wasn’t working, Shirey devoted much of his spare time to raising awareness about racism.
Before he took to standing with his sign on random street corners in Albany, he got involved with advocacy groups in his community, including Creative Action Unlimited, a theater and film production company dedicated to creating original productions about social issues.
It was his work with the group that led him to produce a documentary about race titled “Whitewashed” The Racism Project, which focused on racism and his personal experiences as a Black man in America. A screening of the film took place at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center last year.
Albany Times Union columnist Paul Grondahl noted in a piece written last year that Shirey Archie Jr. was inspired to activism by Jun Yasuda, a Buddhist nun from Tokyo who was involved in demonstrations against nuclear weapons in light of their catastrophic impact on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Grondahl noted that Archie was among a group of volunteers led by Yasuda who built the Grafton Peace Pagoda in Rensselaer County as a space for peaceful contemplation. Grondahl reported that Archie also joined the nun on portions of her long peace walks.
Brian said his dad became even more committed to his cause of ending racism after the birth of Brian’s younger brother, Zakariah. He said his father was concerned about what his African American son might encounter while growing up in a country where racial divides remain.
Brian said his father approached him in 2016 with the idea to simply hold a sign calling for an end to racism while standing on a random street corner or in a public space. At the time, he said his father was looking for a new way to reach people after taking stock in the work he was doing and the work that still needed to be done.
“He came to see me and he was like, ‘I’m thinking about where we are at, what we are doing and how we can be effective,’ “ Brian said. “He said, ‘I made this sign and I’m just going to pick a corner on the weekends and I’m just going to stand out there and see what happens.’ “
His father started standing, usually the first Saturday of each month, with his homemade “Stand Against Racism” sign at locations around the Albany area, including downtown, near the state capital and on the campus at Albany University.
Brian joined him in taking stands when he visited the Falls and, on occasion, did his own stands against racism at various sites in and around the city, including the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center on Pine Avenue, Highland Avenue and the New York Power Authority in Lewiston.
“This is something that he did consistently, rain or shine,” Brian said. “It didn’t matter. When he would visit here, he would come here and we would stand wherever we could.”
Brian Archie described the diversity of the reactions as “interesting.”
They ranged from sneers and derogatory comments to mostly positive interaction with people from all backgrounds and races who would stop to talk about his father’s message and to discuss ways to craft a better way forward.
“There was nothing crazy, mostly verbal, derogatory stuff,” Brian said. “Nobody ever approached him violently, not that he ever shared. He would say, ‘If they don’t like it, let them move on. Those that are ready to engage, they do.’ “
He said his father’s goal was to remind people that everyone plays in role in tackling the system.
“Each of us have a job and a purpose and we can do something,” Brian said. “He chose something non-confrontational and shared the message and most importantly sparked conversation with people who typically would not speak or say anything.”
Shirey moved to Albany after divorcing his wife, Brian’s mother. Brian said while he lived in the Falls and his father lived in the Albany, over the years they managed to develop a strong relationship. He said his father often visited the Falls unannounced just to check in with him and his family.
When he told him he was interested in running for Niagara Falls City Council, Brian said his father initially asked him why but offered his full support once he explained his motivation. Having won his party’s primary for a city council seat, Brian will appear on this year’s general election ballot as one of the Democratic candidates for an open seat on the Falls council.
He said his knows his father is with him as his political journey in the Falls continues.
“His joy was helping others in whatever capacity he could,” Brian said. “It would often seem that he was a private individual unless he brought you into his space, but once you are in your are in, that’s just how he was.”
“He was a really good dude. He really was.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.