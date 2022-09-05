A Sherwin Williams at 5871 S. Transit Road in the Town of Lockport is closed for business after an SUV smashed through the front of the store late Monday morning.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the business about 10:30 a.m. Monday following reports of a vehicle crashing into the building. Responding deputies found a 2016 Chevy Traverse had driven through the front door, front window and brick wall.
The driver told deputies that she was pulling into a parking spot, hit the brakes but the vehicle would not stop. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation. No one inside the store reported any injuries.
The Town of Lockport building inspector responded to the scene to assess the damage. There is no damage estimate available and the Sherwin Williams will be closed for repair, for an undetermined length of time.
The accident is still under investigation, sheriff’s officials said.
