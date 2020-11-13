An 11-year-old girl struck by a vehicle while walking along Rapids Road in Lockport with four other girls on Tuesday night has died of her injuries, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
The girl had been in critical condition at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. The sheriff’s office announced her death late Thursday night.
Sheriff’s investigators again asked that anyone who might have been a witness to the accident or moments leading up to the accident are asked to call the sheriff’s department at 438-3393.
Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said five young children — ranging in ages from 9 to 14 — were walking northbound on the east side of Rapids Road when three of them (all girls) were struck by a vehicle that was also northbound on Rapids.
The accident, which occurred in the 7500 block of Rapids Road, was first reported to NCSD dispatchers at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday, Filicetti said. Tuesday’s sunset fell just shy of 5 p.m.
One of the girls was treated and released from Oishei Children’s Hospital and the other is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Filicetti said the male driver of the vehicle was not injured, was cooperative with investigators and has not been charged. He added that alcohol was not involved.
“The driver was cooperative with investigators and said he did not see the children,” Filicetti said.
