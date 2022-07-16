TOWN OF LOCKPORT — Highway Superintendent David Miller admits that he recently took surplus dirt from the town’s public works yard and delivered it to a Fisk Road property where his son is building a house, but he says he didn’t do anything wrong because the dirt is free to anyone, including members of his family.
The Niagara Gazette has confirmed that the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into activities at the town’s highway department.
Sheriff Michael Filicetti described the investigation as “active” and said it was prompted by a complaint of “inappropriate conduct.”
“Our criminal investigation bureau still looking into it,” Filicetti said. “It’s still a pending investigation. It does circle around the highway superintendent and some accusations that were made.”
Miller, who said he has not yet been interviewed by anyone from the sheriff’s office, said he is aware of the probe. He described the claims that initiated it as “baseless” and said it was triggered by a “disgruntled person” who is “trying to smear an elected official.”
“Obviously it’s just an allegation,” Miller said. “Our town has an excess dirt policy for scrap dirt. To a tee I have followed all rules regarding our excess dirt policy.”
“They are going to find out there is nothing to hide here,” he added.
Miller said he picked up 16 tandem truck loads of dirt from the town highway department yard on Dysinger Road and delivered it to a property on Fisk Road where his son is building a house. Miller said private trucks were used to move the dirt. He said a town loader was used to load the dirt onto the trucks, but he suggested that is standard practice for anyone who is picking up what’s described in the town’s policy as “unneeded ditching dirt.”
“There were no town trucks involved in this,” he said. “There was a loader, but we always load it. We load it for everybody.”
The town’s policy, authorized in 2012, covers dirt that accumulates during ditch digging and excavation, usually related to sewer and water line installation and repair projects. The surplus dirt is stored at the town highway department yard and made available for free to “any nearby property which is easily accessible for which the owner has requested fill.” In instances when the dirt pile gets too big, town workers haul excess dirt it to the town dump. Miller stressed that the dirt in question is “open to anybody to take” and “free.”
“This is dirt that is given to other people and loaded at our shop,” he said. “This is an open policy that if they come in with their own trucks they can get this dirt if they had it.
{p class=”p1”}”The fact that the highway superintendent gets some dirt, that seems to be an issue with somebody,” Miller added.
Town Supervisor Marc Crocker declined to answer questions about the specific nature of the sheriff’s office investigation because it is still ongoing. He said Miller is continuing to work as town highway supervisor while the process plays out and that he supports him in that role.
“I have all the confidence in our highway superintendent and the investigation will go the route that it’s going,” Crocker said.
Last year, Jeffrey Stowell, the former highway superintendent in the Town of Pendleton, pleaded guilty to official misconduct and admitted to directing town employees to perform work at his home and personal property during business hours. Stowell also admitted to using town equipment to deliver stone and other materials to his home.
As conditions of his plea agreement, Stowell had to resign from the highway superintendent’s post and is barred from running for public office.
Stowell was sentenced last May to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.
