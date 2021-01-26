The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Tuesday following the report of several stolen vehicles in the Western New York area.
In each case, the sheriff’s office reported, the operator of the vehicle started the ignition to “warm-up”, and left the vehicle unattended due to the cold weather.
Sheriff’s officials say never leave a car running or the keys in the ignition when you are away from it, even for “just a minute.”
In addition, be sure to keep valuables out of sight or in the trunk (purses, credit cards, and cell phones in plain view only help attract thieves), and always roll up the windows and lock your car, even if it is in your driveway, garage, or in front of the convenience store.
To report suspicious activity, contact NCSO at 438-3393, or 911 in an emergency.
