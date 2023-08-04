The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances around two bodies found floating in the lower Niagara River late Friday morning.
About 11:40 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office was alerted to the bodies floating in front of the New York Power Authority facility at 5777 Lewiston Road.
New York State Police assisted deputies in locating the bodies, which were found near Stella Niagara. The sheriff's Marine Unit with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard recovered the bodies from the river.
The bodies were determined to be that of a man and a woman. There identities are currently unknown.
An investigation is currently underway by the Niagara County Criminal Investigation Bureau.
