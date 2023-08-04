LEWISTON — Niagara County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the discovery of two bodies found floating in the lower Niagara River in the village of Lewiston late Friday morning.
Investigators say they are looking to identify the the two bodies, which were found around 11:40 a.m., floating in the water near the New York Power Authority facility in the 5000 block of Lewiston Road.
The bodies were eventually recovered further downstream near the Stella Niagara campus. The sheriff’s office Marine Unit, with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, was able to pull the bodes from the water.
New York State Police troopers also assisted in locating the bodies and with their recovery.
Investigators said the bodies were those of a man and a woman. It’s not clear of they may be suicide victims or entered the river for another purpose.
Deputies also said they’re attempting to determine where and how the two individuals entered the river.
“We’re still investigating how they got into the water,” Sheriff Michael Filicetti said. “It while probably take some time to work this out.”
