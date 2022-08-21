The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal boating accident in Lake Ontario off the shores of Wilson on Saturday night.
The accident occurred about 6:10 p.m. at the rear of 4581 East Lake Road and sheriff's deputies responded along with members of the Wilson and South Wilson volunteer fire companies.
Emergency crews made efforts to revive a 32-year-old Canfield, Ont., resident. She was taken by ambulance to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport where she was pronounced dead.
An initial investigation by deputies at the scene showed that the woman, who was attending a party at the residence, was operating a personal watercraft just off shore. Attendees of the party noticed that she had become dismounted from the watercraft and was floating in the lake. The woman was then loaded onto a second vessel and brought back to shore by the other attendees.
An investigation into incident by the Niagara County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau and Marine Unit is ongoing.
