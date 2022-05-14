A Town of Lockport man was killed in Friday morning’s motorcycle crash in Royalton.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the operator of the motorcycle as Jeffrey Rembert, 36, of the Town of Lockport.
The crash, in the 8900 block of Fisk Road, was reported to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Communications Center about 5:45 a.m. Friday by a 911 caller.
Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed the motorcycle overturned in a south ditch line. Deputies then located Rembert who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the accident is still being investigated by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.