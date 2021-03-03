The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a weekly Explorers Post in Niagara Falls in partnership with Superintendent John Faso and the Niagara Falls Police Department, according to Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti.
In years past, the program was hosted at the sheriff’s office in Lockport.
“We are pleased to be able to move this session to Niagara Falls so that we can expand our pool of interested applicants who might not otherwise be able to arrange travel to attend in Lockport,” Filicetti said.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Explorers Post 2911 allows young adults, ages 16 through 20 years, to learn about the many facets of law enforcement. The Explorers will meet every Monday evening for 14 weeks during the school year, where classes are operated in a paramilitary style and filled with relevant content for those interested in a law enforcement career.
Students gain knowledge and hands-on experience during trainings and working events.
The spring session of the program will be held at the Packard Court Community Center. All CDC and New York state guidelines will be followed, and participation is limited. It's an opportunity to learn directly from certified academy instructors from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the Niagara Falls Police Department.
Those interested in learning more about the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Explorer’s Post 2911 are asked to attend a Welcome Night scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 29 at the Packard Court Community Center, 4300 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Contact Lieutenant Daniel Zimmerman at 438-3310, or email ncsd@niagaracounty.com to reserve a spot. A reservation is mandatory to ensure compliance with capacity and social distancing orders.
Youth aged 16 or 17 years old should be accompanied by one parent/guardian for authorization signatures.
