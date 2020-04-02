The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the newest member to its canine team — K-9 Atom.
Atom is an 11-month-old Belgian Malinois who will be handled by Deputy Jeffrey Walters. They have already begun their extensive training program to complete their New York state certifications in patrol and explosive detection.
“Our canine teams are vital assets to the work performed at the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office,” Acting Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said. “Our canines and their handlers are highly trained and are very active within our community.”
The sheriff’s office Canine Division was established in March of 1998, according to a release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.