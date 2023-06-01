The Niagara County Origin and Cause Team is looking into a Wednesday night fire at Voss Manufacturing on Lockport Road in Wheatfield.
A Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol first spotted an outbuilding on fire about 8:15 p.m. After alerting dispatchers, responding deputies used fire extinguishers to try and knock down the fire. It was eventually extinguished by members of the Bergholz and Sanborn volunteer fire companies.
No injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause is underway.
