Deputies with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office are now equipped with epinephrine auto-injector devices, also known as Epi-Pens. They are a life-saving medication used when someone is experiencing a severe allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis.
Earlier this year, deputies received instruction on Epi-Pen usage as a part of their annual first aid training. Once that was completed, funding was approved by the Niagara County Legislature and the devices were purchased.
Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti stated, "It is vitally important that first responders are equipped with life saving measures necessary for the care of the community we serve. I am pleased that every Niagara County Sheriff patrol car will now be equipped with Epi-Pen as a part of their medical response capabilities."
Becky Wydysh, chairman of the Legislature, added. "The Niagara County Legislature recognizes the importance of providing our Sheriff's Office with the tools they need to do. That's why we supported funding to put an Epi-Pen in every patrol car since sheriff deputies are often the first to arrive at the scene of a medical emergency."
