Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.