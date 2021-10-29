Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti is warning residents of a recent scam which specifically targets the older population of the Niagara County.
The scam is very simple, residents are receiving phone calls advising that their family member has been arrested and is being held in jail. The victims are being told that someone will stop by their homes to pick up the bail money so their family member can get bailed out.
There has been at least four instances of this scam where several thousand dollars have been turned over to the suspects in the last two days. The suspects are using family members by name which is giving the appearance of being legitimate.
If you receive any phone calls like this, please reach out to your family members directly to ensure they not in jail and in need of assistance. Also, please call your local police agency to report the incident.
