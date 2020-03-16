Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti assured the public on Monday that a mandate from Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reduce the number of local government employees across New York by 50 percent will not impact emergency personnel, including road patrol, communications and corrections.
In response to Cuomo's directive, which he issued earlier in the day during a press conference in Albany, Filicetti said some non-essential services offered by the sheriff's office will change.
The list of services that will be temporarily suspended includes free car seat checks, traffic safety programs and eviction processing. He said the Victim Services Division will only be able to perform emergency functions and will not be able to process any claims or reimbursements at this time.
In addition, Filicetti said the county's forensic laboratory will not be able to process any evidence until further notice and that the sheriff's office records office will be closed during this shutdown.
Accident reports can still be obtained by visiting www.buycrash.com.
Filicetti reminded all county residents that the governor's directive also requires the closure of all gyms and movie theaters in the county by 8 p.m. Monday, with bars and restaurants remaining open for take-out orders only as of the same timeframe. Residents were also reminded that the state is no longer permitting public or private gatherings of 50 or more people until further notice. In addition, the governor is asking that all non-essential travel be restricted between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.
Filicetti said the sheriff's office will remain vigilant and ready to respond to residents in the community who need assistance.
Residents are encouraged to call the county's 24-hour, non-emergency number at 716-438-3393 with any questions.
