RIPLEY — A 46-year-old Ohio man was killed in a logging accident in western New York, authorities said Monday.
David Byler, of Middlefield, Ohio, was cutting trees in the town of Ripley on Saturday when a tree fell on him, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania. He died there on Sunday, the sheriff's office said.
